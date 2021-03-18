Reviewing Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $21.23 billion 1.61 $803.19 million $1.34 42.49 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.46 billion 2.64 $1.57 billion $0.54 39.18

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 5 4 1 0 1.60 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 3.88% 34.26% 8.27% Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

