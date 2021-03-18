Reviewing Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immuron alerts:

1.6% of Immuron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immuron and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuron 0 0 0 0 N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $185.06, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immuron.

Profitability

This table compares Immuron and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron N/A N/A N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immuron and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron $1.69 million 21.98 -$1.97 million N/A N/A Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 4.51 $523.37 million $14.60 11.86

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immuron.

Risk & Volatility

Immuron has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Immuron on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immuron Company Profile

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products. The company markets Travelan and Protectyn for the prevention of travellers' diarrhea. Its lead product candidates include IMM-124E that is in Phase II clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, severe alcoholic hepatitis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as used in antiviral activity against the COVID-19 virus in laboratory studies; and IMM-529, a clinical stage product for clostridium difficile infections. Immuron Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP-150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Immuron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.