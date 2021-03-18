Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 1 0 2.33 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. iStar has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.58 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.96 iStar $479.50 million 2.81 $324.04 million $3.73 4.90

iStar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34%

Summary

iStar beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

