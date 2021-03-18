Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Update

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.