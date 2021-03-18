ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $781.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $749.40 million. ResMed posted sales of $769.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $191.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

