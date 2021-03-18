Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Sells $240,860.62 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.54 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.