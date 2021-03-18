Render Token Price Reaches $0.79 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 150.1% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $111.97 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033989 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,904,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,986,469 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

