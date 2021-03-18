renBTC Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $59,103.16 or 0.99746462 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $788.75 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00463951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00061770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00143961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.35 or 0.00604770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,345 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

