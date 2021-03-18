Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.12

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 14197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth about $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

