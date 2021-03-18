Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,797 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tilly’s worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 144,424 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

