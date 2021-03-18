Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.84 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $860.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2719 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

DRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

