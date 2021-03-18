Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

