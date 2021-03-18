Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 80,100 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATKR opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

