Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 11th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.79. 8,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.27.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.