Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBNC. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $462.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,176 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

