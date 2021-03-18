Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $20.67.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $962,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

