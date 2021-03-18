Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

