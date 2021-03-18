Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

