Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $321.90 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $324.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $229.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.21.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

