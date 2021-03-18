Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 477 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $185.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

