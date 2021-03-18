Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $496.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $424.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.