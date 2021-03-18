Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

PANW opened at $336.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

