Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 614.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 635.89 ($8.31).

RDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Shares of Redrow stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 615.80 ($8.05). The stock had a trading volume of 471,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,505. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 563.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 509.35. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

