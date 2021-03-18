Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 810 by Analysts at UBS Group

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 629.36 ($8.22).

LON RDW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 615 ($8.04). The company had a trading volume of 205,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 509.35. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

