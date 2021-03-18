Redline Communications Group (RDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of RDL stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563. Redline Communications Group has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

