RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Down 6.2%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.43. 647,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 649,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $344.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92.
About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
See Also: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.