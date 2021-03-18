Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.06.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMG opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.