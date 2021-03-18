Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $26.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,055. The company has a market capitalization of $616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

