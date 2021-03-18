Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR):
- 3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75.
- 3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.60 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CHR opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The stock has a market cap of C$765.63 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.