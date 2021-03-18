Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chorus Aviation (CHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chorus Aviation (TSE: CHR):

3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.60 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.73 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The stock has a market cap of C$765.63 million and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

