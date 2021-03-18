Raymond James Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$5.50

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders bought a total of 87,400 shares of company stock valued at $220,759 in the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

