Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $68,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

