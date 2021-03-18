Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $51,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

