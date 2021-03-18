Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $76.73 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $76,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

