Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $90,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

