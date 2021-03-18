Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $84,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after buying an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 161,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.