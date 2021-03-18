Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 690,609 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $64,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

