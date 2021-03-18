Raymond James Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $215.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.