Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.43. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

