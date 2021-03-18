Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0013

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $46,791.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

