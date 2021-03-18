Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.74.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.41 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

