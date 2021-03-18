RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.69 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $101.20 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,127,271 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

