Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

