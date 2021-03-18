Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00.
Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $42.36.
ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
