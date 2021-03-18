Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

