RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $306.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.81 million and the highest is $319.32 million. RadNet posted sales of $281.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,520. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

