Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Trading Down 5.3%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.99. 528,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 472,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Radius Health by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

