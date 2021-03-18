Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Issues Earnings Results

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 772.04% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%.

RMED traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 223,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,251. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.