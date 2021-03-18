Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $341.00 at Craig Hallum

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $371.00 to $341.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Quidel stock opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.14. Quidel has a 1 year low of $78.16 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quidel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

