Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

DGX stock opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

