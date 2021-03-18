Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $2,037,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

