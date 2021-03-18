Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.29 and a 200-day moving average of $261.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

